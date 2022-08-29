April de Garcia, a Spanish teacher at Tivy High School, shows off her new collection of books in Spanish for her classroom library. She was awarded $2,500 from the Carlson Law Firm to purchase the books. She was one out of hundreds of teacher entries from across Texas.
A Tivy High School bilingual Spanish teacher was chosen out of hundreds of submissions statewide to receive a $2,500 grant for a classroom makeover. April De Garcia, who teaches Spanish at Tivy, used the grant to buy reading books for use in her classroom.
The giveaway was sponsored by The Carlson Law Firm, a part of its Carlson Cares program, and was open to teachers across the state. De Garcia was chosen as the sole winner of the contest and purchased the books for the classroom.
