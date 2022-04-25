Like Mundahl, left, and his sister, Ellie, enjoy a snow cone at the Second Annual Ingram Duck Derby on Friday at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram. Nearly 8,000 ducks were sold to raise money for the playground at Ingram Elementary School.
Ingram teachers waded into the water of the Guadalupe River to wrangle rubber ducks during the Second Annual Ingram Duck Derby fundraiser HOSTED by the Ingram Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization. The event raised more than $31,000 to rebuild and upgrade the playground at the elementary school.
Like Mundahl, left, and his sister, Ellie, enjoy a snow cone at the Second Annual Ingram Duck Derby on Friday at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram. Nearly 8,000 ducks were sold to raise money for the playground at Ingram Elementary School.
Roger Mathews
Ingram teachers waded into the water of the Guadalupe River to wrangle rubber ducks during the Second Annual Ingram Duck Derby fundraiser HOSTED by the Ingram Elementary School Parent-Teacher Organization. The event raised more than $31,000 to rebuild and upgrade the playground at the elementary school.
Hundreds of Ingram school district students, parents, teachers and the general public gathered at the Hill Country Arts Foundation grounds, 120 Point Theatre Road in Ingram, to celebrate the second annual Ingram Duck Derby fundraiser on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.