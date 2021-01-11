A construction worker died today from a fall while helping build a new middle school for Kerrville Independent School District.
"Kerrville ISD is saddened to learn of an accident at the Hal Peterson Middle School construction site today," states a KISD press release. "One of he construction workers fell from a high point of the roof and died."
