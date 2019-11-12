Texans are increasingly falling behind in their auto loans, and student loan debt is on the rise in a study released by the Dallas Federal Reserve.
The report found Texans carrying student loan debt owe $30,000 or more, and those who borrowed to finance a car purchase owe $23,000 or more. Texans, on average, carried more than $6,000 in credit card debt.
“Student loan serious delinquency rates have been creeping steadily upward for over a decade, and median loan amounts per borrower increased 43% between 2006 and 2018, after adjusting for inflation,” the report said. “Recently, serious delinquency rates for student loans have remained high, much higher than any of the other three types of loans. Taken together, these trends have been a cause of concern for economists, community groups, borrowers and lenders.”
The portion of Texas’ student debt that is currently at least 90 days past due is about 13.3 percent, while the total balance carried by Texas borrowers have almost tripled since 2006, adjusting for inflation.
Texas is in good shape when it comes to mortgage delinquencies, which the Fed said is in line with how the state fared during the recession. However, the increase in auto loan delinquencies was a concern.
“As of fourth quarter 2018, rates are nearing their recession peaks. Consumers often prioritize making a car loan payment above other loans, which gives cause for concern when car loan delinquencies increase,” the report said. “In particular, this trend implies that some consumers are still struggling despite an otherwise strong economic climate.”
The trend, however, with auto loan has been seen in other parts of the country. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York observed that more consumers—from all credit backgrounds—are taking out car loans than ever before.
One underlying message of the report is that 55% of Texans are in the prime of credit with scores above 680, according to Equifax. In fact, 71% of Texans had credit scores higher than 620.
In Texas, 86.6% of adults age 18 and older had a credit file and credit score in the Equifax dataset as of 2017, the most recent year calculations are available,” the report said. “This is down from 92 percent in 2006. This means that while 8 percent of adults in Texas were credit-invisible, i.e., without a scorable credit history, prior to the Great Recession in 2006, the rate climbed to nearly 13.5% 11 years later. Not having a credit score with one of the three credit bureaus can mean being excluded from credit access and from full participation in the mainstream economy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.