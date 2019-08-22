A statewide flood plan is in the works, thanks to the Texas Legislature, but now there is a call for public input.
The plan is in the hands of the Texas Water Development Board, a state agency that has three main purposes: regional water planning; collecting, analyzing and distributing water-related and geographic data; and providing loans and grants for water projects.
This is the first statewide flood plan that the TWDB has created. It is meant to address flood risks across the state and implement modes of protection from floods, according to information from the TWDB.
The 86th Legislature charged the TWDB with the task, and the plan will be adopted in 2024.
“We’re looking at both structural and non-structural types of strategies,” said Tom Entsminger, TWDB manager of program administration. “When I think of flood control, I find myself thinking about the structural strategies — drainages, bridges, culverts, that kind of thing.”
What many people might not consider is the non-structural strategies, which includes education and outreach programs, Entsminger said.
The project is in its early stages, so TWDB representatives are hosting workshops across the state to get input from community members and government officials.
“I think there is a lot of interest,” said Brooke Paup, a TWDB board member. “I think the funding that comes with the state flood plan, whatever that looks like, has sparked a lot of interest, and we are very ready to get the money out the door.”
There also will be two new funds available: the Flood Infrastructure Fund for flood control projects and the Texas Infrastructure Resiliency Fund for projects related to Hurricane Harvey. The details of these funds — whether they will take the form of grants or loans or perhaps a combination of the two — will be hashed out through feedback from stakeholders.
“My strong opinion is just that while there’s a lot of need for repair, we still have to plan for growth,” said an attendee at the recent TWDB workshop in Kerrville.
So far, the TWDB has also visited Bastrop, Orange, Tyler, El Paso, Arlington, Lubbock, Tomball, Lake Jackson, San Angelo, Rockport, Abilene and McAllen. They will visit Houston on Friday.
“I think that we’ve been hearing the same things (around the state),” Paup said. “We need mapping and planning to help provide for the mitigation effort.”
Those interested in submitting a written comment can do so by emailing
rulescomments@twdb.texas.gov. Comments will be accepted until Aug. 30.
“Written comments are very important,” Paup said. “That’s what we (the board) will see.”
For more information, send an email to flood@twdb.texas.gov or call 512-463-8725.
