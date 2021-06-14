A cyclist was flown to a hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Five Points on Monday afternoon.
A KPD officer investigating the crash said the cyclist crossed the street from the area of the Exxon Station and failed to yield to vehicular traffic. The officer had no details about the man’s identity or health status at that time but noted he was flown by helicopter with presumably severe injuries.
