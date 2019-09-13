There was plenty of discussion about the future among members of the Kerrville City Council, but the challenges of affordable housing is pressing them now.
Council, city staff and committee members gathered Thursday for the inaugural 2050 Steering Committee meeting, a look at how the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan has been implemented thus far since its birth in 2018.
The 2050 Plan is a document guiding development and growth over the next 30 years based on resident input.
“In order to keep the momentum of Kerrville 2050 going, it must be relevant,” said City Manager Mark McDaniel. “This means it’s not a one-and-done exercise. It needs to continue to meet the changing needs of the community, while at the same time staying true to the vision that the community developed.”
During a lunchtime meeting at Schreiner University, city officials and council members reviewed the 2050 Plan with several key community stakeholders, including business leaders and former council members and mayors.
Led by McDaniel, the city presented its key areas to deliver upon in the coming years, including:
• Community and neighborhoods: With the goal to have specific improvements for each neighborhood, the city is developing plans for each area, starting with the neighborhood around the Doyle School Community Center.
• Downtown: The city plans to revitalize the downtown area to attract visitors and reinforce a sense of community.
• Economic development: The city wants to market itself as the capital of the Hill Country and continue to bring in entertainment and other activities to draw people to the city.
• Facilities and services: The city wants to tighten up services by enhancing staffing, using better technology and improving facilities.
• Housing: Increasing housing options means attracting builders to Kerrville, which is the city’s main focus when it comes to affordable housing.
• Parks, open space and the river: Leisure opportunities are increasing as the River Trail extends toward Schreiner University, the H-E-B Tennis Center gets upgrades and other projects rolled out.
• Transportation: The city plans to focus on road quality improvements and drainage while also implementing “no texting while driving” regulations.
• Water and drainage: The city is aiming to make its water quality the finest in the state through creating a long-range water plan.
The council has made 114 actions based on the 2050 Plan.
Housing is especially a hot topic for Kerrville and in city council discussions, as there is a severe lack of affordable housing in the area.
According to the U.S. Census, the average median income from 2013 to 2017 is $44,113. The median listing price for a house is around $297,500, said Mayor Bill Blackburn.
Data from Texas A&M University shows that in July, homes in Kerr County sold for an average of $379,000, with more than 70 homes sold in the month.
“(There’s) not a short-term solution — it’s a long-term philosophy,” said council member Gary Cochrane. “We have to pave the way, make it easier and attractive for builders to come in and do it, but the problem is immediate. People want to live here, buy a house here, rent an apartment here, and there’s nothing here they can afford.”
Some actions the council took to address housing include developing a housing study and strategic plan, creating a workforce housing task force headed by Mayor Bill Blackburn, a rewritten zoning code and subdivision code that allows smaller housing, a workforce housing request for proposal for the city’s Loop 534 property and support for several private or nonprofit housing initiatives.
Part of the tactic of bringing in more affordable housing will be to expand housing options, including tiny homes, more duplexes and apartments, manufactured homes and narrower lots, some as narrow as 30 feet across, Blackburn said.
Councilmember Judy Eychner said people may be concerned about not having enough space for a yard with a narrow property, but there is the option of having a communal yard shared between several houses.
“You’re going to eliminate yards when you begin to (have smaller lots),” Eychner said. “In my mind, that’s horrible; that’s what home ownership is all about. But the concept that a lot of these people are coming up with is that we’ll put a central area for the kids to play. It changes the way you look at it so much more. It doesn’t become a negative. It can become a positive.”
More developments stemming from the 2050 Plan include lots of work in the downtown area. Council re-created the Main Street Advisory Board to help revitalize the area, making parking garage improvements and partnering with nonprofit Fourth on the River to make a live performance venue, Arcadia Live.
Council also added a tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, which captures some tax revenues generated from real
property within the zone into a special fund, which is used to pay for improvements in the area with the goal of attracting new development.
For those who are interested in getting involved, council members suggested attending council meetings, applying to be on committees, volunteering around the community or simply talking about topics with council members.
More information is available at kerrvilletx.gov.
(2) comments
This was very predictable. The Mayor and CC are backed by GOB developers, and that is no secret. While deeply experienced and rooted in the 501c world, Blackburn has no experience in free market capitalism. The path forward being pushed by Blackburn will use homeowner’s tax money in a program intended to lower their property values. Only connected GOB developers will benefit, as usual. Blackburn and has crew do not have the power to materially alter the local housing market. This is just another boondoggle to pass public money to connected GOB's. If people can't afford to live here, then they should live somewhere where they can afford the costs. It's just that simple. Its called supply and demand.
Several weeks ago, Mayor Blackburn penned a bizarre LTE, wherein he berated his constituents for asking too many stupid questions, and then offered up a lesson on capitalism. I reject Mayor Blackburn’s condescending attitude towards the ‘little people” of Kerrville, as well as his views on capitalism. As a response, I will offer up my lesson to him as follows: The reason home prices are high in Kerrville is because there are folks willing to pay those prices. If one thinks this market is out of balance, just wait around and market correction will take care of the situation. Historically, we have seen real estate cycle up and down in Kerrville. The primary role of City government is to deal with roads, police and fire, and that is what you should be talking about. Intervening in a real estate markets to lower property values using taxpayer money is outside the role of government, and a really bad idea.
