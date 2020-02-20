Kerr County Sheriff candidate Eli Garcia said he takes full responsibility for not filing a Feb. 3 campaign report with the county clerk’s office as required by the Texas Election Code.
As of Wednesday, the campaigns of Garcia and Tommy Eddie Hill had not filed their reports by Feb. 3 with the Kerr County Clerk.
On Wednesday, Hill said not filing was “a mistake,” and said he thought the deadline was later.
Garcia wasn’t reachable on Wednesday, but on Thursday, he acknowledged the error.
“Not the proudest moment of my life, but an honest moment and I’ll own it, because it’s on me,” Garcia said. “I missed that, I had that mixed up with the federal one (filing requirement). I think it’s important to be honest and responsible and accountable."
The state mandates that finance filings must be made 30 days ahead of the primary election, and again eight days before.
Hill and Garcia had filed campaign finance reports previously in accordance with the law.
According to the latest available report from January, Garcia raised $7,785. Hill, a career law enforcement officer and deputy, had raised $2,210 but also contributed about $1,500 of his own money into the race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.