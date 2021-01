DIFFERENCES BETWEEN COVID-19 AND CEDAR FEVER

-Both can involve symptoms of fever, aches and pains, sore throat, runny nose, fatigue and loss of smell.

-Cedar fever can also involve blocked nasal passages, itchy and watery eyes, clear mucus, an itchy sensation all over and sneezing.

-COVID-19 can also involve loss of taste, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, diarrhea and fever above 101.5 degrees fahrenheit.