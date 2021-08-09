Museum of Western Art named to top ten museums in US

Darrell Beauchamp, executive director of Kerrville’s Museum of Western Art, displays the sign that shows the museum has been listed in the Top 10 Western museums in America, securing fifth place on the list. The museum hosted a wine and cheese party on Wednesday to make the announcement to its members.

 Roger Mathews

 

Kerrville’s Museum of Western Art has been named one of the Top 10 Western museums in the country by True West magazine, the benchmark of all things Western art. 

