From games for teens to library card month, Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will offer a variety of programs this month to help promote reading, academic achievement and social development.
“Our library programs serve students of all ages,” Library Director Laura Bechtel said. “For younger children, we offer early literacy programs to help them learn a love of reading and encourage school readiness, and for teens and older students, we provide access to technology and digital resources as well as GED resources and proctoring for our distance learners.”
Libraries offer free and fun educational resources and activities that bring families and communities together, according to a press release. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue using the library as a source of lifetime learning.
Here are a few of the programs kicking off this month:
STORYTIME
Preschool Storytime resumes Sept. 4 at 10 a.m. and will take place every Wednesday through May. Preschool Storytime is geared toward youngsters ages 3-5 and includes new and classic picture books, flannel board, songs and movement activities with a craft to finish up each session.
For the younger set, ages 2 and younger, Lap-Sit Storytime resumes on Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. and will be every Monday through May. Lap-Sit Storytime features songs, rhymes, movement activities, picture books and playtime.
Both programs run about 45 minutes each and take place in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library’s meeting room.
Children who learn to love books and stories will be more successful readers, and story time participation promotes listening and motor skills, a press release said.
Caregivers with groups of more than five children should call the library a day ahead of the scheduled storytime and speak with Kimberly Wygant, the youth services librarian, at 830-258-1267.
TEEN GAMING
On the first Tuesday of each month — including today — teens ages 12 through 18 are invited to meet in the Teen Room to play classic tabletop games such as Monopoly, Battleship, Uno and Dominoes, or take turns playing video games.
The group meets from 6 to 7 p.m. No registration is required.
LIBRARY CARD SIGN-UP MONTH
For the 32nd year, the library is joining the American Library Association for Library Card Sign-Up Month to encourage parents, caregivers and students to get a library card to mark the beginning of the school year and “springboard into a world of infinite possibilities,” said a spokesman for the city in a press release.
With a library card, residents have access to resources and services that help with school, whether that’s one of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) programs or online databases.
This year, Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Bo Peep and friends are going on an adventure as honorary chairmen of Library Card Sign-Up Month. In their role, they will promote the value of a library card and bring attention to the many ways libraries transform lives and communities.
GET THE DETAILS
For more information on the library’s programs, contact the library’s reference desk at 830-258-1274. The library is located at 505 Water St.
