Wow, Wow, Wow….What a fabulous 50th Anniversary party we had last weekend. Many attendees were dressed in their finest regalia from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and we even had the Kardasian family from the 2000s dance the night away to Rotel and The Hot Tomatoes. Guests were treated to a wonderful meal from Chartwells Catering and took strolls down memory lane through several vignettes of the past 50 years and viewed scrapbooks and pictures of our history. Representatives from the Dietert, Lenard, Hardy and Torres families were present to feel the love and respect for their family patriarchs that were instrumental in the creation of the Dietert Center.
We want to give a much appreciated thank you to the Sponsors that helped us make this spectacular event happen. Our Silver Prospector sponsors were Dr. William and Toni Morris, Broadway Bank Wealth Management, Schreiner University and The Bosworth Company. Our Historical sponsors were The Cailloux Foundation, The Hal & Charlie Peterson Foundation, Kerr County Abstract & Title Co., and the Joe & Vicki Luther family in honor of Marjorie Luther.
Our community stepped up to help us prepare and present the event and for that we are sincerely grateful. Tricia Hamil and her Viridian Design Studio loaned us a lot of the fabulous décor for the event, Maldonado Nursery & Landscape and the Plant Haus 2 loaned us lots of beautiful trees, plants and flowers to dress up the room. The Rose Shop supplied two gorgeous centerpieces for our hors d’oeuvre tables, Kerrville Framing loaned us easels for our history displays, and Jake and the crew at the Hill Country Youth Event Center were so very helpful. Diane Ferrell from Kerr County People, Brandy McCoy representing the Hill Country Community Journal and the Kerrville Daily Times, and Irene Van Winkle from West Kerr Current were there to help us keep memories of the event. Wow, we could not have completed this event without these wonderful companies. Please visit their business and thank them for helping our community.
Now, to the volunteers that helped us so much. Mary Elaine Jones and Tina Woods helped get us started on the historical path, Gretchen Rye, Jo Ann Hagemeier, Janet Goldman, Brenda Kleypas, Sharice Hoffman, Bethanie Miller, Shelly Henderson, and Missy Berry were priceless with decorating and event set up, and Robbie Crocker got the band ready for a fun evening by providing them one of her fabulous casseroles and her famous brownies. We got some much needed help from Paul Wuellner, my nephew Garrett Kleypas, Randon Grona, and Nick Villaneuva to move lots of furniture and decorating items from storage. Talk about muscles and we needed them.
What would we do without our family to help us. My sweet hubby, Curtis was there with me every step of the way with lots of honey-dos and he was smiling all the time. Thank you for always being there for me. My partner in planning and hosting his great event, Diane Curry-Asper, our Dietert Center Director of Development and her two precious daughters, Arianna and Anne-Marie Curry were awesome. The girls were instrumental in setting up the history display area and Anne-Marie put the slide show presentation together. Family is Great!
We were so proud of how it all turned out and want to sincerely thank everyone that attended, danced, celebrated, helped with setup and take down, and your donated time or treasures. We are forever grateful. This fundraiser will help us continue to provide much needed resources to our seniors in Kerr County and also celebrate our many years of taking care of our community. Harry Dietert’s vision and DREAM for senior services in Kerrville is still in effect today!
THIS WEEK’S MENU
MENU for the week. We are serving Chicken, Potato and 3 Bean Salad on Wednesday, Sweet & Sour Pork on Thursday, Fish Taco on Friday, BBQ Riblets on Monday, Grilled Rosemary Chicken on Tuesday, and Beef & Pasta on Wednesday. COME JOIN US!
Call 792-4044 if you have any questions or need additional information.
Brenda Thompson is the executive director of the Dietert Center.
