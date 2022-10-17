 The Executive Women’s Club and 500 of their closest friends gathered Saturday, Oct. 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Baubles and Beads fundraiser dinner in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.

Baubles and Beads is the primary fundraiser for EWC to fund their Hope Chest, which supports women fighting breast cancer, providing them with gas cards to get to doctor’s appointments and treatments, medicine and visits to radiologists. Inb the last 20 years, Baubles and Beads events have raised more than $550,000. Administered through the Peterson Foundation,  the funds also cover cancer treatments, mammograms and breast ultrasounds.

