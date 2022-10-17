The Baubles and Beads fundraiser dinner is a chance for members of the Executive Women’s Club and their guests to enjoy a good time while raising funds for a worthy cause — the fight against breast cancer. Enjoying the happy hour before dinner are, from left, B.K. Gamble, Julie Davis, John Davis, Mary Davis, Miranda Collum and Ian Collum on Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
Daniel Rossiter, the keynote speaker for the Baubles and Beads event Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, spoke of his experience as a stem cell donor, meeting the recipient of his donation and how it changed his life. Baubles and Beads celebrated its 20th anniversary this year and has raised more than $550,000 to help assist women who fight breast cancer.
Firefighters wearing their firefighting equipment wander through the audience with their pink boots, collecting cash donations for fighting cancer during the Baubles and Beads fundraiser Saturday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Between two firefighters is Kayla Zachry, center, with her firefighter husband, Joel Zachry, left, and firefighter Volney Hough, right.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
The Executive Women’s Club and 500 of their closest friends gathered Saturday, Oct. 15 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Baubles and Beads fundraiser dinner in the Happy State Bank Expo Hall at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Texas 27.
Baubles and Beads is the primary fundraiser for EWC to fund their Hope Chest, which supports women fighting breast cancer, providing them with gas cards to get to doctor’s appointments and treatments, medicine and visits to radiologists. Inb the last 20 years, Baubles and Beads events have raised more than $550,000. Administered through the Peterson Foundation, the funds also cover cancer treatments, mammograms and breast ultrasounds.
