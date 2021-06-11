The Teacher Leadership Academy, a program coordinated by the curriculum department with Kerrville Independent School District, is training teachers how to focus on leadership and on becoming a better teacher. The program, now entering its fourth year, helps the teachers to identify projects that would advance the KISD goals and to help them pursue those goals.
Each year, 10-15 teachers are chosen to participate in the program, which consists of six days of instruction, with three hours each day highlighting a different leadership quality.
Complaints about pedestrian safety along the single, narrow sidewalk next to northbound traffic on the Sidney Baker bridge have raised interest in the possibility of giving the path a slight facelift. At the May 4 city council meeting, council members announced they are seeking funds to widen the sidewalk and narrow the vehicle lanes.
(0) comments
