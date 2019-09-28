Texas heritage passed from one generation to the next at the annual Texas Heritage Days, which took place Friday.
Community members and students from school systems all around the area gathered on Schreiner University’s campus to learn about history hands-on, from looking at old artifacts and petting camels to learning how to make corn tortillas and listening to country music.
The event has been going on since before 1985, when organizer Kathleen Hudson took it over. Back then, it was a tribute festival to country singer Jimmie Rodgers.
Rodgers, known as the “Father of Country Music,” was a singer in the 1920s who lived in Kerrville for a time.
But now, the festival is a little bit more broad, Hudson said.
“It’s expanded to another way of learning using stories and songs,” said Hudson, an English professor at Schreiner. “We have all these educators, and the public is invited. We bring in schools and teachers. We have a tribute to all the traditions in Texas music with this special tribute to Jimmie Rodgers.”
Westin Sandford, an eighth-grader from Boerne, said his favorite part of the event was looking at the old weapons.
“I just find them cool,” Sanford said.
Hoppy Hopkins, of Fredericksburg, who works in historic restoration, brought materials that Comanche people used years ago, such as rabbit sticks, arrows, point heads and atlatls. Atlatls are long tools that help the user throw spear-like weapons.
“Have you ever taken a spoonful of mashed potatoes and flicked it?” Hopkins said. “That’s kind of the way the atlatl works.”
Others brought family heirlooms that represent Texas heritage, such as the Betancourt family out of Harper. They were demonstrating how to make corn masa, which is used for corn tortillas, using a metate — a stone tool for grinding — that’s been around for at least four generations.
“This particular thing that we’re doing is very cultural, especially to us,” Mariza Betancourt said. “This is what (my mom) did, her grandmother did, her mom. It just goes generations back, and it’s also something that was based here in Texas. It’s important to me to keep alive.”
Tivy High School sophomore Blake Heuser said that the variety of activities is the best part of the event.
“(My favorite part) is seeing all the diversity of all the different interests that people have,” Heuser said. “Diversity isn’t common in this town, so it’s nice to see it once in a while.”
It wasn’t just humans at the event; Doug Baum, who owns Texas Camel Corps, brought two camels. He said that the Hill Country — Camp Verde, specifically — used to be home to 75 camels who helped people move during the western expansion in the 1850s.
“This episode in history lands squarely between the Gold Rush, which created all kinds of interest to move west, and the Civil War,” Baum said. “The U.S. Army recognized that moving west was taxing on horses, donkeys, mules and oxen, so the army, as a part of legislation from our own government,
sent a ship over to the Middle East in North Africa and bought 75 camels.”
And while it was a hot day with temperatures in the mid 90s, students still found it overall an interesting time.
“I haven’t had a heat stroke yet, so that’s pretty good,” said Jamie Harrell, a ninth-grader from Boerne. “I (also) found a piece of bamboo and hit (Sanford) with it.”
“That was fun,” Sanford said.
