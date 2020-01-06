A 37-year-old former first grade teacher at Center Point Independent School District may soon lose his authority to teach in the state, as he was recently sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography and sexually abusing children at the elementary school.
The Texas Education Agency, which licenses teachers in the state, began investigating Russell Lynn Berry in November after he was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Texas Education Agency investigative analyst Takoya Tiller sent a letter to Kerr County District Clerk Dawn Lantz on Nov. 15 requesting documents indicating the disposition of Berry’s felony cases.
The investigation was ongoing as of Thursday, and is being conducted to determine whether Berry’s teaching credentials should be sanctioned, according to an agency official who declined to comment further due to the pending investigation.
Berry, who last worked for Center Point ISD in the 2018-19 school year, pleaded guilty in September to 10 counts of possessing child porn and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the latter of which is punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law. The next month, he was sentenced to concurrent prison sentences totaling 25 years.
Berry will be eligible for consideration for parole on Nov. 7, 2043, according to Texas Department of Corrections records. He resides at the Garza West prison, 4250 Highway 202, Beeville.
According to the indictment attached to the guilty plea, Berry committed two or more acts of sexual abuse against two children younger than 14 during a period that was 30 or more days in duration, from Sept. 1, 2018, to Nov. 1, 2018. The school district placed Berry on administrative leave on Nov. 1, 2018, after “an inquiry from a parent that school administrators recognized as suspicious behavior,” according to a letter the district sent to parents that month. The letter noted Berry had passed an FBI criminal background check prior to employment there, and there had been “no other reports of potential misconduct or suspicious behavior prior to the inquiry we received on Nov. 1.”
The district initiated an investigation involving its police department, child protective services and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, which culminated in Berry’s arrest on Nov. 9, 2018. He has been in jail since that time on bonds totaling more than $200,000. According to previous news reports, Berry admitted to touching a student at Center Point Independent School District in a sexual manner.
The sheriff’s office seized his cellphone, believing it contained child pornography. The phone was taken to forensic investigators with the United States Secret Service, and they found a large number of images on the phone, according to officials. Berry reportedly told investigators that he had also touched a student at a previous place of employment.
Berry taught second grade at Meadow Village Elementary School in San Antonio from 2006 to 2017, but there were no allegations against him during his employment there, according to news reports from last year. According to a Northside ISD spokesperson on Thursday, there were no active investigations regarding Berry’s time there being conducted by the school district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.