A 24-year-old Kerrville man was in the county jail Friday on two felony marijuana-dealing charges.
Blake Carrion was arrested Friday on two warrants issued after a grand jury indicted him on the two charges, which stem from incidents on June 19 and June 27. The details of Friday’s arrest were not immediately available, as the records were secured by the police department’s Special Crimes Unit, which specializes in covert operations.
Carrion was in jail on bonds totaling $40,000.
Because the indictments claim Carrion was close to a school or church — or other premises around which the state penal code has designated a “drug-free zone” — each of the two charges is punishable by as much as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Without the drug-free zone enhancement, each of his charges would have been punishable by as much as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine. Carrion is accused of dealing between 0.25 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana.
Carrion was sentenced to 120 days in the county jail in 2015 after violating probation on three misdemeanors: possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, evading arrest, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to six months in the county jail in 2016 for evading arrest.
