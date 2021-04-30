A 62-year-old Mathis man was sentenced to 25 years in prison following his arrest a year ago and a subsequent plea deal.
Daniel Wayne Pate, who was in the county jail Friday with another pending felony DWI charge, this one out of Live Oak County, has been convicted of DWI at least four previous times: in 2008, Kimble County; 2012, Hays County; February 2016, Fayette County; and July 2016, Gillespie County, according to an indictment. He also was convicted in 2012 and 2016 of possessing a firearm too soon after a felony conviction, which is a felony.
