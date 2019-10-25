Even with all of his achievements and accolades, Gary Priour was tearful on Thursday night at the 97th annual Kerrville Area Chamber Choice Awards.
After 42 years of service at the Hill Country Youth Ranch, which he founded, Priour is retiring. On Thursday, in front of several hundred people at Schreiner University’s Events Center, Priour was honored with the 55th Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year Award by The Kerrville Daily Times.
“This really is your award,” Priour said to the audience of business owners, political leaders and community members. “This community — you — showed compassion, kindness and, yes, forgiveness. You let me stand with you and since then this is also an award for 2,000 children that you welcomed here.”
The award is named for former Daily Times Publisher Bill Dozier.
The Hill Country Youth Ranch is a home for abused and neglected children, and Priour will formally step down from his role as executive director in January. However, Priour said he never fully expects to leave the work that he founded so many years ago.
Prioux was presented with the award by Kerrville Daily Times Publisher Carlina Villalpando, who noted the years of Priour’s service as a native son of the community, where he grew up.
“The Hill Country Youth Ranch is unlike any other care facility for children in the state because of the importance it places on providing a continuity of care for the children it serves and insistence that these vulnerable children aren’t shuffled around, passed from one place to the next but have a place they can stay, sette in, grow and have their lives restored,” Villalpando said in her prepared remarks about Priour’s work.
A 1965 graduate of Tivy High School, Priour returned to Kerrville after graduating from Harvard University. He came home with a vision — one that has rarely wavered in his decades of work here in the Hill Country. The Youth Ranch now operates with a model of continuous care for its children, often working with them until adulthood.
The night was also inspiring for the long and important works of several prominent business. Garrett Insurance Service was named to the Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame — an honor presented to them Denise LeMeilleur, whose husband, Dave died earlier this year, and who was the 2018 recipient.
Garrett Insurance President Stephen Schmerbeck accepted the award on behalf of the company.
The Business of the Year was presented to Moore’s Furniture, which got its start as a hardware store in Ingram in the 1890s.
The Christian Women’s Job Corp was named the volunteer of the year by the Chamber.
