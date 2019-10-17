A 26-year-old Kerrville woman has pleaded guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Kerr and Gillespie Counties.
Zoe McKenzie Wood appeared before visiting judge Walden Shelton Thursday morning and pleaded guilty to felony drug charges, the more severe of which is punishable by as much as life in prison under Texas law.
She and two men were arrested together on March 17 by officers with the Fredericksburg Police Department, who had been seeking then-27-year-old Justin Kraus, who had an active warrant. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office told Fredericksburg police that Wood and Daniel Thomas sell meth together and associate with Kraus, according to an FPD news release.
Kraus, had an active arrest warrant and had absconded from probation supervision.
According to court records, Kraus was then serving a five-year probation term after pleading guilty to a state jail felony drug possession charge.
Police saw the three together at a home in the 300 block of Morning Glory Drive and conducted a traffic stop on a 2008 Honda CRV that left the home. Officers detained the vehicle’s occupants, identified as Wood, Kraus and Thomas.
During Kraus’s arrest, officers found him to be in possession of about 1 gram of meth. A Gillespie County court later sentenced him to about 120 days in state jail.
Officers reported finding about 1/2 ounce of meth in the vehicle, $772 and numerous pills identified as Xanax. Police suspected the three of selling meth to buyers in Fredericksburg, according to the FPD news release.
A Gillespie County court sentenced Thomas to 10 years in prison this month.
Wood is scheduled to be sentenced at a later date after a pre-sentence investigation.
