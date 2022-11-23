The city of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is working to build a fitness court in Louise Hays Park featuring seven full-body workouts, in an area not far from the splash pad, fish statue and restrooms.
The fitness court, described in a presentation available at https://bit.ly/3BuuWAq, includes workout stations designed to strengthen the body’s core and push and pull muscles and has lunging, squat and agility stations.
