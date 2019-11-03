The trial of a man accused of strangling his girlfriend to death last year has been set for this week.
Robert Francis Bilunas, 49, has a pretrial hearing set for 8:30 a.m. today and a jury trial scheduled for Tuesday at 8 a.m.
Bilunas was set for a jury trial on July 9 before it was postponed. He was still in the Kerr County jail on bonds totaling more than $300,000 as of Tuesday, after having been arrested Sept. 29, 2018.
That day, first responders reportedly found Xiomara Saenz, 38, unconscious. She was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center for treatment and pronounced dead shortly afterward.
