The Kerr County Sheriff’s office will soon have new options when it comes to gaining compliance in dangerous situations.
The agency now has two rifles and six pistols that accept non-lethal munitions, according to Sheriff Larry Leitha and Lt. Scott Gaige. One round contains OC spray, or Oleoresin Capsicum, which causes swelling to the mucous membranes lining the breathing passages, and temporarily restricts breathing to short, shallow breaths, according to a factsheet by the National Institute of Justice. Another type of round contains CS gas, or 2-chlorobenzylidene malononitrile, which is a riot-control agent that causes temporary irritation of the eyes and the mucosal surface of the respiratory tract, according to a factsheet by the National Library of Medicine. Another round contains both CO and CS. A fourth type of round is purely impact-based and used to obtain “pain compliance” or for breaking vehicle windows, the peace officers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.