A Kerr County native and former local elected official is the tip of the spear in an effort to kill the Affordable Health Care Act.
Former county attorney Rob Henneke argued before the federal 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Tuesday in his capacity as the general counsel and litigation director of the Texas Public Policy Foundation and as the lead counsel on behalf of plaintiffs in Texas v. Azar.
“Obamacare is still unconstitutional, and the three-judge panel seemed to agree with the trial court that the entirety of the law should be struck down,” Henneke said during an interview published on Facebook on Tuesday afternoon. “This is a huge case with national significance, and I think we’re going to win. We won at the trial court, and the appellate court seemed to agree with the trial court.”
Henneke encouraged Congress to “get out of the way” so states can implement their own “safety nets” for people when they get sick and let people “choose the doctor they want.”
In particular, Henneke argued the individual mandate is so fundamental to the integrity of the Affordable Health Care Act that the entire law must be struck down.
On the other side of the argument, attorneys argued that Congress didn’t intend the Affordable Care Act to collapse when it eliminated the individual mandate penalty in 2017, and it is estimated that more than 20 million Americans would lose health coverage if the ACA is struck down.
“People need to understand that all of the protections we have for pre-existing conditions come from the Affordable Care Act, the Medicaid expansion comes from the Affordable Care Act. The ability to stay on your parents’ insurance until you’re 26 comes from the Affordable Care Act, so it’s hugely important,” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, who supports the ACA.
The case still is pending in the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, and the court is expected to rule in the coming months on the constitutionality of the individual mandate or the entirety of Obamacare. The case is expected to wind up before the U.S. Supreme Court, which earlier upheld the ACA.
Henneke vied with Andrew Murr in 2014 for the Texas State House District 53 seat and won the majority of votes in Kerr County but received 29 percent of the vote over the 12-county district — Murr garnered 3,512 local votes in the primary to Henneke’s 2,495.
Henneke went to work for the Public Policy Foundation after the election.
Henneke was first elected county attorney in a special election in 2010 and was unopposed in 2012 for the full four-year term. His father, Fred Henneke, served as Kerr County judge in the ’90s and is a local attorney.
To see a video of Rob Henneke’s recent comments and interview regarding Tuesday’s hearing, visit Facebook at https://bit.ly/2LKRHry.
