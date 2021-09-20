L-R - Defense attorney Roger Gordon, Defendants Twanda, Ingram C Brown and John Sheffield, Ingram City Hall on Dec. 18 after municipal court hearing.jpg

Left to right: Defense attorney Roger Gordon, and defendants Twanda Brown and John Sheffield, after a Dec. 18, 2019, municipal court hearing at Ingram City Hall. 

A court on Monday ordered the city of Ingram’s secretary, Stephanie Breckenridge, to testify under oath in ongoing litigation involving a wastewater system project.

During a Monday-morning internet-based hearing before Senior District Judge Solomon Casseb III, attorney Roger Gordon accused Breckenridge of hiding evidence that she used her power at city hall to benefit a wealthy landowner she worked for at the same time. 

