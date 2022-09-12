Kerrville Fire Department firefighters, led by chief Eric Maloney, gathered in front of the central fire station on Water Street on Monday to honor the memory of the 343 first responders who lost their lives on 9-11.

It is a tradition they observe each year in the 21 years since the attack on the World Trade Center towers, and Maloney makes sure that each year the names of the first responders are read aloud to keep their memories alive.

