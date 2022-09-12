Local Artist George Waring presents the Kerrville Fire Department with an original piece he painted honoring firefighters in Kerrville. Pictured receiving the art is Battalion Chief Billy Williams And firefighters Jared Taylor, Gunner Brown, and Daniel Subia.
Tom Holden
C Shift at the Central Fire Station receives original art work from artist George Waring honoring Kerrville firefighters.
Tom Holden
Names of firefighters killed on 9-11 are read on C Shift at the Central Fire Station in Kerrville, Monday, Sept. 12
Kerrville Fire Department firefighters, led by chief Eric Maloney, gathered in front of the central fire station on Water Street on Monday to honor the memory of the 343 first responders who lost their lives on 9-11.
It is a tradition they observe each year in the 21 years since the attack on the World Trade Center towers, and Maloney makes sure that each year the names of the first responders are read aloud to keep their memories alive.
