FREDERICKSBURG — The National Museum of the Pacific War will honor the nation’s veterans with a series of events throughout Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 9-11.
RED, WHITE & BOURBON
Events will kick off Saturday, Nov. 9, with Red, White and Bourbon at Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This annual event honors those who have served and includes hourly cannon firings and prize drawings, a World War II aircraft flyover, as well as a tank and Jeep display.
There will be “dip-your-own” bourbon, food, craft beer and wine.
Proceeds from the event will go to support the National Museum of the Pacific War.
Entry is $20 for adults, $5 for veterans.
FREE MUSEUM ENTRY FOR VETS
On Sunday, Nov. 10, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the National Museum of the Pacific War will offer free entry for all veterans and all men and women currently serving in the U.S. military.
These tickets are good for two days’ admission.
2019 VETERANS DAY PROGRAM
From 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Nov. 11, the museum will conduct its annual Veterans Day program, saluting veterans, both past and present.
This event is free to all and will feature a joint Color Guard, rifle salute, wreath-laying ceremony, music and more.
This year’s guest speaker will be Sen. Dawn Buckingham, who made history in 2016 as the first Republican from Travis County ever elected to the Texas Senate.
More information about the Veterans Day weekend events can be found at www.pacificwar
ABOUT THE MUSEUM
The National Museum of the Pacific War is located at 340 E. Main St., in downtown Fredericksburg. Founded in 1967, it is the only institution in the continental U.S. dedicated exclusively to telling the story of the Pacific and Asiatic Theaters in World War II.
The museum sits on 6 acres in Fredericksburg and features three galleries with more than 55,000 square feet of exhibit space, 40 media installations, 900 artifacts, 15 macro-artifacts and hundreds of photographs. The museum is a Texas Historical Commission Property, managed and supported by the Admiral Nimitz Foundation.
For information on the museum, visit www.pacificwarmuseum.org, or call the museum at 830-997-8600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.