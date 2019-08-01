Diapers, notebooks and shoes are just some of the items eligible for the annual tax-free weekend coming up on Aug. 9-11.
The state sales tax holiday exempts sales tax on qualified items – such as clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks – priced below $100, saving shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend.
Peter McFarlane, the store manager of Kerrville’s Walmart, said the most commonly purchased item is underwear.
“Everyone thinks it’s going to be the pens and the pencils, but we’ve got about 125 pallets of basic underwear in the back — boys and girls, ladies and mens,” McFarlane said.
He added that the weekend is very hectic in Walmart, but that doesn’t take away from the fun.
For Mike Surls, the manager for Fitness First Sports, business is not quite as crazy.
“It’s a little bit of a bump in sales for us,” he said. “We get a little bit from it, but what we’ve found is a lot of Kerrville people go to San Antonio to do their shopping on that weekend because they have a bigger selection of retailers to work with. They’re buying generally dress-type stuff, not just t-shirts and shorts.”
Shoppers this year will save an estimated $102.2 million in state and local sales taxes during the sales tax holiday, according to information from the state comptroller’s department.
“I think it’s great,” Surls said. “I wish it was more than just a weekend. I’d love to see it for a whole week because there’s a lot of people that actually have to work on the weekend and it’s not an advantage for them.”
Texas’ sales tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999.
Apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free are listed on the state comptroller’s website at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
