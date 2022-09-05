Kerrville residents who spent their Labor Day morning at Louise Hays Park were treated to free McDonald’s coffee and breakfast sandwiches and demonstrations of martial arts and gymnastics, among other activities.

It was all part of the Sixth Annual Labor Day Walk-A-Fun, which featured two routes for participants, about 120 of whom signed up and received free T-shirts. Groups of students from Schreiner University and Tivy High School handed out water and bicycle bells to passersby.

