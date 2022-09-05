Hill Country Taekwondo Academy student Bach Truong chats with Ashley Phillips, who participated in Monday’s Sixth Annual Labor Day Walk-A-Fun with her son, Kolt, and their dog, Oscar, on Kerrville’s River Trail.
A local family watches a water safety demonstration at the Josh the Otter table at the Sixth Annual Labor Day Walk-A-Fun on Monday at Louise Hays Park. He’s a puppet used to teach children about water safety. If you fall in the water, be like an otter, the children were told — float on your back.
A local family learns water safety with Josh the Otter at the Sixth Annual Labor Day Walk-A-Fun held Monday at Louise Hays Park. He’s a puppet used to teach children about water safety: If you fall in the water, be like an otter, the children were told — float on your back.
Sean Batura
Courtesy
Kerrville residents who spent their Labor Day morning at Louise Hays Park were treated to free McDonald’s coffee and breakfast sandwiches and demonstrations of martial arts and gymnastics, among other activities.
It was all part of the Sixth Annual Labor Day Walk-A-Fun, which featured two routes for participants, about 120 of whom signed up and received free T-shirts. Groups of students from Schreiner University and Tivy High School handed out water and bicycle bells to passersby.
