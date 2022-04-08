Denise LeMeilleur, left, received a commemorative plaque for the scholarship fund in her late husband’s name, David Le Meilleur, from David Reast, provost for Schreiner University. She also presented a check from her family for the scholarship. The presentation came at the end of the State of Education luncheon, Tuesday, April 5 in the Ballroom at Schreiner University. The event was sponsored by Alamo Colleges.
Denise Le Meilleur, widow of David Le Meilleur was presented a framed letter announcing the establishment of the David Le Meilleur Memorial Vocational Scholarship at the end of the State of Education luncheon at Schreiner University Tuesday, April 5.
The scholarship was delayed in its implementation by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and changes at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, according to David Reast, a member of the board of directors with the chamber.
