This month, a local genealogy group will host the archivist for the Chickasaw Nation for a presentation, “Finding Your Native American Ancestors.”
Wilson Seawright, an Oklahoma resident who also is chairman of the Chickasaw Historical Society, will offer the free presentation from 2 to 4 p.m. today in the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center auditorium, 125 Lehmann Drive.
Seawright served 12 years on the Chickasaw Nations Supreme Court — including nine as the chief justice. After retiring from 36 years with the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, his priority now is to pass on Native American heritage and history to those unfamiliar with their lineage.
Kerrville Genealogical Society Vice President Karen Robertson heard him speak last year and said she was eager to schedule him to speak in Kerrville.
“He does an excellent job of explaining in plain terms the various tribal rolls and how they are used to determine both tribal membership and lineage,” Robertson said. “Being in Wilson’s presence is an experience all by itself. He exudes wisdom, a sense of calm and a connection to the past. I’m pleased others in the community will have this unique experience to acquire some research tools and meet this fascinating man.”
Anyone with an interest in genealogy is invited to the local group’s free monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month. Each event consists of a short business meeting, after which a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic, followed by refreshments.
The Kerrville Genealogical Research Center and Library, located down the hall from the meeting room, will be open until 5 p.m. after the monthly meeting. It also is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
