A cyclist ran a stop sign and collided with a vehicle, dropping a firearm in the process, according to police.
Kerrville Police Department officers responded to Quinlan and Jefferson streets at 9:12 p.m. Aug. 14 for a report of a crash, according to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. Kerrville Fire Department medics treated the injured cyclist, a 39-year-old man, on scene before taking the patient to Peterson Regional Medical Center. The patient was treated there and taken to a San Antonio hospital for further treatment, according to Lamb. The cyclist’s medical status was not available as of Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.