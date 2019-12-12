The former vice president of a separatist group was approved for parole this month and could be freed Jan. 7.
Vincent Dale Ross was sent to prison on a 10-year sentence in April 2013 after a jury found him guilty of illegally possessing a firearm. He was prohibited from possessing a firearm for a few years due to a 2009 felony conviction in Gillespie County on the charge of fraudulent filing of a financial statement.
Ross had run-ins with the law prior to 2009, as he at times refused to acknowledge the authority of the federal and state governments.
“If necessary I’ll die in jail,” Ross told a Times reporter in 2007 as he waited in the Kerr County jail on charges of driving without a license and displaying a fictitious license plate. The plate had been issued from The Little Shell Pembina Band of North America, a group of indigenous people native to the United States and Canada.
“These local people have no authority,” Ross told the reporter.
The Republic of Texas, a separatist group, considers Ross a “Texian” -- a citizen of their nation. He also served as president of the group’s senate.
“As for as the republic of Texas and Dale Ross is concerned, he is still a Texian American national unless he himself wishes to resign from that Freedom,” said Republic of Texas President Ed Brannum in an email this week. “He has never been tried in a Texas a republic common law Court system, which is the only system we recognize.”
Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer has had dealings with members of The Republic of Texas, which he’s called “a subversive group that doesn’t believe in the laws of the United States.”
Hierholzer sent one of his deputies to participate in a raid of a Texian meeting in Bryan in 2015 to look for evidence that members of the Republic of Texas issued a subpoena to local judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. The Republic of Texas, which does not recognize the state government as legitimate, reportedly wanted Emerson and two other officials to appear before the International Common Law Court for the Republic of Texas, to answer for their roles in a foreclosure case involving a Hunt resident.
At least two people, including the Hunt resident, were sentenced to probation in connection with that incident.
If Ross is released from prison, he would be on parole until March 29, 2023. He is 65 years old.
