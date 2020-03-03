Three teens reported as runaways are still missing, as is the truck two of them were accused of stealing.
About 4 p.m. Feb. 26, a Kerrville officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of Dena Drive, regarding two runaways: a female, born in 2004 and a male born in 2003, said Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD spokesman. Both were last seen the night before.
Their teens’ aunt told police she noticed her silver pickup was missing, and she believed the children took it.
At about 5:38 p.m. that same day, a Kerrville officer was dispatched to the 2000 block of Nichols Street regarding a runaway juvenile female born in 2002.
All three runaways were entered into a database, as was description of the pickup, which is described as a silver 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 single cab bearing Texas license plate LPX2360.
