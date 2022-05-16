An event to honor armed services members who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the country will take place on the courthouse lawn on March 30.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. that day and feature a posting of the colors by Tivy High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets, an invocation by Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew, opening remarks by Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, a speech by Lt. Gen. Michael Lee Oates, a highway patrol member performing “Amazing Grace” on bagpipes, the playing of taps by retired Lt. Col. George Eychner and a three-gun volley.
