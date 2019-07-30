A 26-year-old man was flown by helicopter to a hospital for a severe injury sustained in a motorcycle wreck late Monday afternoon on Interstate 10, which was shut down for a time near the 509 mile marker.
According to dispatch traffic, the driver of the motorcycle crashed near the 508 or 509 mile marker. It appeared from dispatch traffic that the man’s injury involved a severed hand. A first responder was heard reporting he’d applied a tourniquet.
More information will be reported when available.
