The flu virus is at its peak activity from October to March each winter. Doctors recommend a flu shot each year by October at the latest, especially those over the age of 65 or have additional medical problems, such as asthma, COPD, high blood pressure or heart conditions.
As winter approaches and everyone spends more time in close proximity to others, the spread of respiratory illnesses is on the rise. There are a few preventative measures that can be taken, according to Carrie Tierney, Phd, RN. She is the infection prevention specialist at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
“Most People recover from influenza without treatment or complications,” Tierney said. Symptoms may include fevers, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea. Individuals that may be at higher risk for flu complications include pregnant women, elderly (65 and older), as well as individuals with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart/lung disease and low immunity issues. Young children under 5 years old and especially under 2 years old may have higher risks for complications.
