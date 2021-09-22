The Kerrville Daily Times has partnered with SouthStar Bank to launch a campaign to honor U.S. military veterans in Kerr County. The campaign is expected to draw a lot of attention, especially given the number of veterans who live in the area and the support Kerr County communities show for our military.
“Kerr County is so fortunate to have more than 5,000 veterans living in our community. After serving our country and then many of them going on to other careers, they have chosen to make Kerrville their homes and have brought with them attitudes of service, sacrifice and commitment. We are so fortunate to have these men and women in our community, and yet I’m afraid we often forget to honor them with the respect and acknowledgement they deserve,” said Carlina Villalpando, publisher and editor of The Times.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.