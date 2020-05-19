Will Johnston sported a smile when he emerged from his house Monday morning and saw seven Tivy administrators standing in his front yard. Fellow senior Race Risinger had a similar reaction when those same faculty members visited him at his father’s orthodontics office 20 minutes later.
The two seniors had worked hard to earn this moment.
Johnston obtained the No. 1 ranking in Tivy’s 2020 class while also starting on Tivy’s basketball team and serving as student council president.
Four years ago, Risinger watched his older sister, Riley Risinger, deliver a salutatorian address at Tivy’s 2016 graduation. The experience inspired him to want to give a speech at his own graduation. So, after every high school football practice, he went into his room and spent the rest of the evening studying.
In a normal world, Johnston and Risinger would have officially been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, at Tivy’s senior awards ceremony. But that event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Tivy administrators, however, still wanted to make the announcement special, so they decided to surprise them by visiting their homes.
Tivy Principal Shelby Balser gave the two seniors their medals; school counselor Kendall Young gifted them with balloons.
“It was super meaningful for the faculty to go out of their way to come to my house and surprise me and award me,” said Johnston, who will be a student at Vanderbilt this fall. “It shows you how much the faculty cares.”
Johnston is also excited about the chance to give a speech at graduation.
With everything that has happened in the last few months, he knows there’s a high demand to hear powerful speeches. That has inspired him to exert a lot of effort into preparing his valedictorian speech; he began writing the outline to his address as soon as Tivy announced plans to host graduation on May 6.
“A lot of schools in the area aren’t having (a graduation),” Johnston said. “I am just thrilled to have an in-person one and, furthermore, I will be able to deliver my speech in person. … This year, more than previous years, there is an opportunity to deliver a really meaningful speech that is relatable to pretty much everyone.”
Risinger is adopting the same approach to his salutatorian speech. He somewhat resents that this year’s seniors have been portrayed as helpless victims in the wake of the coronavirus; he wants to do everything he can to change that narrative. He wants to remind the audience that Tivy’s senior class was filled with great athletes, talented musicians and exceptional students who have a lot of potential.
“Being salutatorian during all of this provides motivation to inspire and represent my class in the best way possible,” said Risinger, who will be attending the University of Texas at Austin’s Red McCombs Business School in the fall. “I am going to address (the coronavirus) but not give it power over us. … I don’t want the coronavirus to define our class because we have so many more events in our high school career that have defined us.”
