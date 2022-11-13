The latest drug take back event at the Kerrville police station was a little different this year. Instead of sending all the meds to the Drug Enforcement Agency, the Kerrville Police Department teamed up with Raphael Free Clinic to donate about 10 pounds of unopened, unexpired over-the-counter medication for the clinic to dispense.
Volunteers with the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association handled the prescription meds during the Oct. 29 event.
