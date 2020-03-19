Police are investigating a possible burglary in the 400 block of Beech Street.
A complainant reported two TVs and other items went missing sometime between March 7 and March 14. The complainant had been watching the house for the owner and had checked on the house on those two dates, said KPD spokesman Jonathan Lamb in an email.
“The backdoor appeared to have been pried open, but the landlord repaired that damage prior to the complainant arriving on the 14th,” Lamb’s email states.
