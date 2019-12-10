The Kerrville City Council will discuss the next drainage project — improvements to the Take-It-Easy RV area and Lois Street — tonight at their meeting.
The two areas combined require almost $2 million in construction work in order to make the drainage infrastructure work properly, according to a letter to the city from Hewitt Engineering Inc., which is designing the project.
In order to design the project, it will cost the city an additional $176,800, which is what the council will consider approving tonight.
The letter from Hewitt Engineering said that the Take-It-Easy RV area requires a block wall system with a concrete bottom and perimeter guard railing. This project would fix unstable drainage problems caused by nearly vertical, earthen drainage pathways.
“Further channel bank erosion may result in the loss of property and mobile home structures,” the letter reads.
The improvements for the Take-It-Easy RV area alone make up for most of the total construction costs at $1,166,379. The Lois Street improvements, which account for the remaining $757,400, extend from Lois Street to Junction Highway.
Construction would include adding a rectangular lined channel along the road. This would help the street with its current inability to handle heavy drainage amounts and its slow-moving flow.
These improvements are listed on the city’s Stormwater Master Plan, an effort to improve drainage around the city.
Also on the agenda is a banking services agreement, potential funding from the Texas Water Development Board for improvement to the city’s water system, purchasing new operational equipment and appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The meeting is 6 p.m. at City Hall, 701 Main St.
There will also be a workshop at 4 p.m. to discuss a potential boating center on Nimitz Lake and, during a closed session, a hotel/conference center project, a business development project and a partnership with A.C. Schreiner House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.