A 43-year-old Ingram man was accused of violating sex offender registration rules by having an unregistered TikTok account.
Larry Wayne Homesley, who’s prohibited from having social media accounts not registered with local law enforcement, was jailed Oct. 1 following an indictment. The indictment accuses him of having the unregistered TikTok account on or about Aug. 29.
