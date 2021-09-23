After threats were reported to the KISD administration, the following statement was released Thursday, Spet. 23, by Lauren Jette, public relations coordinator:
“We wanted to make you aware of a concern that has recently emerged. Earlier today students used our P3 Anonymous Reporting App to report a social media post that appeared to threaten violence against a school. It was assumed that the words and pictures that were posted were related to Tivy High School. We have learned that other school districts in Texas have detected the same social media threat and confirmed this is not related to Tivy High School or any campus in our community.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
