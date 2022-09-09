VFW Post 1480 hosts 9-11 memorial ceremony Sunday, Sept. 11

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1480, the Hear O' the Hills, 220 Thompson Drive, will host a 9-11 memorial service Sunday, Sept. 11 at their post next to the Guadalupe River. Events will start with a siren signifying the first plane striking the World Trade Center Towers, Sept. 11, 2001.

 Courtesy

Sunday, Sept. 11, is the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 attacks, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1480 will host a ceremony in remembrance of the event, as well as a fish fry fundraiser at their post, 220 Thompson Drive.

Events will begin with a blast of a siren at 8:59 a.m., the time when the first airliner struck the Twin Towers in New York City, followed by the national anthem, performed by VFW Auxiliary member Jennifer Burton. 

