A 27-year-old Kerrville man has been accused of sexually abusing at least one child two or more times over the course of 30 or more days.
Eric Galindo Reza was jailed June 24 by a sheriff’s deputy on warrants issued by Mitzi French, Precinct 1 justice of the peace. He was being held as of Thursday on bonds totaling $550,000, according to county records.
