It’s about to get much colder in the Hill Country.
Today and Wednesday, the area could even see sleet and icy roads.
“Wednesday is the day of interest — it could be below freezing to start the day off Wednesday and never get above freezing,” said Cary Burgess, a meteorologist who writes for The Kerrville Daily Times.
It’s all part of a storm sweeping eastward across the country, according to the National Weather Service.
“A winter storm will track from the Rockies today, across the south-central U.S., to the East Coast through the week,” states a NWS advisory on Monday. “This storm will produce heavy mountain snows and strong winds out West early in the week, with a band of snow and ice from the southern Plains to the interior Northeast mid to late week.”
Kerrville-area residents should be prepared for the onset of colder temperatures Tuesday afternoon, followed by the potential for ice, freezing rain, sleet and snow Tuesday evening and throughout Wednesday, Burgess said.
Temperatures could be in the 60s or high 70s Tuesday, followed by gradual decreases in the afternoon or evening — or even earlier. Very cold temperatures are expected after midnight Wednesday.
There could be freezing precipitation Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but the biggest chance for that is Wednesday night, Burgess said.
“It should be the coldest shot we’ve seen this winter, especially for the Hill Country,” Burgess said. “We should be done with all of this by Thursday morning.”
As of Monday afternoon, models used by the National Weather Service were predicting slightly warmer temperatures than he was, Burgess said.
“But my experience with arctic air is that it tends to be colder than the model suggests,” Burgess said. “It’s just such a close call that people should at least be prepared for ice Tuesday night and all day Wednesday.”
During this period, motorists should watch out for ice on the roads, especially on overpasses, bridges and higher-elevation areas such as hills. If people have to drive on Tuesday night or Wednesday, they should drive according to the road conditions, not the posted speed limit, Burgess said.
There have been some traffic fatalities in recent weeks in Lubbock due in part to people driving too fast for road conditions, Burgess indicated. Burgess spends his time between Lubbock and Kerrville — he works for a TV station in Lubbock and graduated from Tivy High School.
“Just allow extra time to reach your destination and drive to the conditions, and if visibility is low or there’s ice on the road, slow down, be alert,” Burgess said.
