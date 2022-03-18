T. Layng Guerriero presents a briefing to members of the Kerrville Board of Directors Thursday, March 17 about the bond election to build a Public Safety Facility. Representatives from the Kerrville City Council, the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Fire Department were on hand to answer questions that might come up.
Members of the Citizens for Safety & Security in Kerrville for Proposition A conducted a question and answer session with the Kerrville Board of Realtors on Thursday. City Councilwoman Brenda Hughes, Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall and Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney were present to answer questions if necessary.
The series of meetings are designed to inform the public about the need for a Public Safety Facility, and how important it is to get out and vote for it, said T. Layng Guerriero, a member of the political action group and moderator for the presentation.
