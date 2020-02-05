Scott Noller loved motorcycles and his children. He was what his father was proud to call “a good kid.” While his life had struggles — being a combat veteran and a third-shift police officer, his children moving far away, his mother’s brain cancer diagnosis — no one saw any indication that his mental
health was failing.
He took his own life a few days before his 29th birthday.
“I tried to ask questions without asking questions (about his time in Afghanistan). There’s things that you didn’t do that can bother you; there are things that you did do that can bother you; there are things that you saw that can bother you,” said Scott’s father and veteran, Greg Noller, recalling a trip he took with his son. “... I got no clue.”
Nationwide, 20 veterans die of suicide every day, and the risk is higher in rural areas. According to information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, male veterans between the ages of 18-34 experience the highest rates of suicide.
“Those who have served in the military ... hold ourselves to a higher standard for mental toughness... and it seems unacceptable to admit that we are having problems, that we are not handling it well. But help is available if we are willing to ask for it,” said Vicki Marsh, veteran and president of the Hill Country Veterans Council.
Marsh said that veterans are at risk especially in rural areas partly because there is often higher access to guns.
“At the military base, they train us to use weapons, to use them safely, and that’s permissible,” Marsh said. “When you’re in Texas and Western and Southern states, there’s a large gun culture. People use them recreationally. Some do it just for target practice; others do it to put food on the table.”
The VA reports that 78% of veterans who die by suicide in Texas use firearms as means.
Kerr County is not considered rural by the U.S. Census Bureau, but six surrounding counties are, making Kerrville an approved center for Together With Veterans, an organization that helps communities develop support systems for veterans’ mental health.
TWV, funded by the VA’s Office of Rural Health, focuses on stopping veterans’ death by suicide, particularly in rural areas. TWV helps the community build a uniquely tailored support system run by community members by providing a guide, training and funding.
The community’s support system would receive $40,000 in funding for two years, $20,000 for a third year and an online toolkit to help guide the process. After that, the program would be expected to be self-sufficient.
“An informed volunteer, somebody who’s educated to see the factors which might indicate that somebody is at risk is where we’re aiming right now,” said Mike Oates, veteran and organizer of TWV. “That’s the principle purpose of the program. Obviously the outcome is that we’d like to save some lives.”
Oates added that Kerrville is also ideal because there’s such a large veteran community in the area.
Kerrville’s program will have a steering committee comprised of mostly veterans and some non-veterans as well as two volunteers to serve as coordinator and facilitator.
Greg Noller said he is quite supportive of the program.
“Anything that is done to try to raise awareness and to try to seek answers to the veteran suicide problem I think is worthy,” Greg Noller said.
TWV will have a meeting to talk about the program on Feb. 6, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Kerrville Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 1700 Sidney Baker St. All are welcome to attend, no RSVP required.
“Years after I retired, a senior enlisted woman veteran sent me an email telling me that a conversation we had kept her from committing suicide. Whatever it was, I do not recall it,” Marsh said. “We never know the impact that words and caring can have on veterans who are suffering in silence.”
