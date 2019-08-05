With a large turnout, the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo delivered exactly what it wanted — connections with business and customers.
People were eagerly lined up at the doors of the Hill Country Youth Events Center at 9:30 a.m. — about 30 minutes before the expo started. The rest of the day proved to be solid for visitors and the 145 businesses presenting at the Expo.
“It was great to see some new faces and learn some things about businesses in Kerrville,” said Samantha Rathke, a Kerrville resident. “I think I will be more inclined to visit new stores, new businesses around town. Now that I’ve seen a little bit and found out a little bit more about what their businesses represent.”
That’s exactly the kind of feedback that Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Walt Koenig wanted to hear as the expo wound down Saturday.
“This is a community where economics are driven by relationships,” Koenig said. “This is a great opportunity for folks to build those relationships.”
First-time vendor Jennifer Bledsoe, who owns Ciao Bella Boutique in Kerrville, was one of those people who were looking to do exactly that — build relationships.
“A lot of people have seen me on Facebook but have never actually met me or know that I have a storefront,” Bledsoe said. “That recognition of ‘Oh, hey, you have a storefront’ and people getting to know where I’m at. Where I’m located. What I carry. The quality of what I carry. And I think it will be great for all the businesses here.”
While Bledoes was connecting with new customers, new Kerrville resident Edith Garza was learning all about the community she’s called home for about a month.
“This was very informative, and it was also great to see the friendly faces behind these businesses, and so it’s given me an opportunity to see the services available and also meet business owners or employees who work for these places,” Garza said. “So now there’s a few places I’d feel comfortable walking into. I feel like I’m going to know a friendly face.”
Exhibitors were marketing everything from home improvement services to CBD-infused coffee to tiny homes. Other vendors were on hand to say hello, including those from the U.S. Army and the Border Patrol.
“My friend, who is elderly, she found a lot of senior care places and I found a new dentist,” said Kerrville resident Jaime Flick, who attended the expo with her friend and fellow Kerrville resident Darlene Davis. “I learned a lot about the town.”
